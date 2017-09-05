Waterloo police officer gets to keep his K-9, as he leaves police force

A Waterloo police officer will be able to keep his K-9 partner by his side, after he is forced to retire from the department due to a medical condition.

Tyler Brownell has served as an officer with the Waterloo Police Department since 2009. For the past three years, he's served alongside a K-9 named Jason. However, a recent medical condition has affected Brownell's health, and he will no longer be able to serve in his capacity with the department. At Monday's Waterloo City Council meeting, Brownell asked the city if he could purchase the K-9, so that he will not have to part from his partner.

With an overwhelming amount of support, all city council members voted in favor of handing over K-9 Jason to Office Brownell.

The police department had appraised the dog at $4,000, and Brownell had agreed to pay the total to acquire his K-9. However, hours before the meeting, Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka says they received enough private donations to cover the entire $4,000, and Brownell would not have to pay a penny.

Chief Trelka says the two have formed an inseparable bond.

"Anybody who's had any pet will understand that bond," said Trelka. "I mean that pet becomes a part of your family."

Brownell is also an Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Many members of the public voiced their support for Officer Brownell.

"This guy has given his life, his well-being, to that dog and to us, the citizens of the community."

"I just want to thank you and Director Trelka for working this out, and I just think it's the right thing to do," said councilman Bruce Jacobs.

K-9 Jason already lives with Officer Brownell, but now he will become a permanent member of the family. A true partner for a new step in his life.

"With the challenges that he's facing in his life right now he had commented that, even when he's discouraged or gets angry because of his circumstances, the dog doesn't care," said Chief Trelka. "The K-9 doesn't care. It still comes by his side, and I'm a dog owner and I see that with my pets. I can have a bad day at work, and yet the dog comes and sits on my lap and makes my whole day better."

Jason will be assisting Officer Brownell as a service dog, helping him in his day-to-day activities as he copes with his medical condition.

The department's canines are purchased with private donations. Chief Trelka says the total cost for K-9 Jason was $10,000.