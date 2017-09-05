Dan Gable's sequel book, A Wrestling Life 2

Olympic legend, Dan Gable, and his co-author, Kyle Klingman, paid a visit recently to the KWWL studios to record a show for The Steele Report.

The show focused on the Waterloo native's new book; A Wrestling Life 2, More Inspiring Stories of Dan Gable, in which he continues his personal stories of relationships the 1972 Olympic Gold Medalist forged throughout his life.

Gable's first book, A Wrestling Life, was a New York Times Sports Bestseller. Gable is hopeful; the second book will do as well. His books are on sale at various outlets, including Barnes and Noble. https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/a-wrestling-life-2-dan-gable/1124840406?ean=9781609384845&st=PLA&sid=BNB_DRS_Core+Shopping+Books_00000000&2sid=Google_&sourceId=PLGoP75606

Here is a link to the entire show: http://www.kwwl.com/category/256572/the-steele-report