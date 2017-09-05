Coralville mayor to seek re-election

Coralville Mayor John Lundell announced Tuesday that he would seek re-election.

Lundell has been mayor for two terms, prior to that he served on the Coralville City Council for ten years.

In a press release about his run for a third-term, Lundell referenced development progress in the city.

“The soon to open Trader Joes store and upcoming groundbreaking of the Iowa Arena in the Iowa River Landing district is very impressive,” he said.

He said he is seeking another term to, "continue the positive direction of the city and ensure that Coralville continues to be a community its citizens are proud to call home."

Lundell also highlighted flood mitigation efforts leading to redevelopment in the Old Town area of the city.

The city elections page on the Coralville website only lists Lundell as a candidate for the upcoming election. Three others are listed as city council candidates: Meghann Foster, Laurie Goodrich, Imad Youssif.

Candidates have until September 21 to submit completed nomination papers. A candidate forum is scheduled for October 8, at the Iowa City Area Chamber of Commerce from 6-8 p.m..

The election is on November 7.