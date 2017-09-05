Hawks prep for Cyclones' offense

After a slow start against UNI on Saturday, ISU quarterback Jacob Park found a groove completing 77 percent of his passes which included a pair of touchdowns, and he certainly has the Hawkeyes attention.More >>
Hurricane Irma is having an effect on the first week of the NFL season.More >>
Josey Jewell and the Iowa defense held Wyoming out of the endzone in Saturday's opening day win. For his part, the Hawkeye senior earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors. Jewell led the Hawks with 14 tackles including two and a half sacks.More >>
