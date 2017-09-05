Hawks prep for Cyclones' offense

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Pure dominance, that's about the only way to describe what Iowa did to Iowa State in Kinnick Stadium last season. This time the Hawks are expecting a much improved opponent as the series moves to Ames.

After a slow start against UNI on Saturday, ISU quarterback Jacob Park found a groove completing 77 percent of his passes which included a pair of touchdowns, and he certainly has the Hawkeyes attention.

“He can run the ball too, so we're going to have to be ready for his elusiveness," said Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell, "and you know he can throw the ball pretty well, too, so I think he understands their offense pretty well right now, and he's a pretty good player.”

Park has some big targets with Allen Lazard and Hakeem Butler standing 6'5" and 6'6" respectively, and that presents another challenge for the Hawkeye defenders.

“They can reach over you sometimes even if you're jumping," said Jewell, "so I think we're going to have to be ready for those guys especially.”

“They're able to go up and get those higher balls," agreed junior defensive back Joshua Jackson, "So me being 6' 2”, I think it gives me a bit of an advantage to help on that at least.”

Of course the defense has been up to the challenge 2 straight years, and the guys on both sides of the ball are ready for the chance to haul off the Cy-Hawk trophy once again.

“There's a trophy out there. It's something that's got to be earned on Saturday," said Matt Vandeberg, the only Iowa receiver with Cy-Hawk experience, "We put that away because the 2017 team hasn't earned that yet.”