Local DREAMer reacts to President Trump's move to end DACA

We're hearing from an Iowa DREAMer who may be impacted by President Trump's decision to wind down the 'DACA' program.

About 3,000 immigrants in Iowa are in the program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

26-year-old Monica Reyes of Waterloo came to America from Mexico with her mother and 1-year-old sister, 23 years ago. They grew up in New Hampton, Iowa where she learned to work hard.

She says the DACA program in 2012 gave her opportunities for a successful life. She and her sister founded "DREAM Iowa" for undocumented immigrants in-state.

"Before DACA, I would see so many opportunities pass me solely because of my legal status, because I didn't have a status. I see my mother for example, she's still living in the shadows."

She says she wouldn't be where she is today without it. Today in Des Moines, she rallied with many people in support of DACA.

"Within a year of having DACA, I bought a house and was able to continue my education at UNI, and now I am in my career as a mortgage lender in Des Moines," she says.

Today, rallies took place all over the country as people like Monica face deportation. President Trump formally announced the end of DACA, a day Monica says she knew could happen at any time.

"Ever since coming to America, I've known the reality that I am at risk every day of being deported. I have lived most of my life without DACA," she says.

It's now in the hands of Congress. Gov. Kim Reynolds says she agrees with President Donald Trump's decision to phase out a program that protects young immigrants from deportation because she believes Congress should address the issue.

Monica says, "In support of immigrants and for a better country, I urge our Congress to pass an intelligent and smart immigration reform that gives all hard working immigrant families a pathway to citizenship."

