Local drive for Hurricane Harvey relief

Recovery efforts are underway in Texas after Hurricane Harvey battered its coast. People all over, including here in eastern Iowa have answered the call for help.

"We wanted to help, to do something that's meaningful to both of us and I just couldn't imagine living in the situation that they're living through right now," said Shelly Kalb of Dyersville.

Kalb, along with her sister Samantha Flynn, have been sorting through boxes of donations. They decided to organize the Dysersville To Texas Drive for Hurricane Harvey survivors.

"It's been going really great. We have men's pants, women's pants, shirts, kids clothes, diapers, baby gear, dog food, cat food," Flynn said.

The women have also collected pallets of water, toiletries and clean-up kits donated by the Delhi Fire Department.

On Friday morning, they will be loading a truck, and drive down to Texas to drop off the donations to Cypress Ministries.

"I think it's gonna be emotional when we get there," Flynn said.

"Yeah, I think it's gonna be something either one of us has ever -- I don't think you can prepare for it."

Items are still being collected. Drop off sites are Shopko and Payless in Dyersville, also the Mediacom location in Dubuque.