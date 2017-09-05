Boston Red Sox accused of using Apple Watches to steal signs

One of baseball's oldest rivalries is embroiled in a most 21st-century controversy, as Major League Baseball prepares to discipline the Boston Red Sox for using an Apple Watch to steal signs from their longtime enemies, the New York Yankees. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed Tuesday night that the Red Sox have been "100% cooperative" with the league's investigation, which first came to light in a New York Times report, and noted that there is no rule explicitly barring sign-stealing. However, the Red Sox would be in violation of baseball regulations banning the use of certain electronic devices in the dugout. A baseball official with direct knowledge of the investigation told USA TODAY Sports the probe also includes the unauthorized use of cellular phones and noted that the practice also occurred against other teams. It involves at least four Red Sox players.