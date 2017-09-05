Boston Red Sox accused of using Apple Watches to steal signs

Hurricane Irma is having an effect on the first week of the NFL season.More >>
Josey Jewell and the Iowa defense held Wyoming out of the endzone in Saturday's opening day win. For his part, the Hawkeye senior earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors. Jewell led the Hawks with 14 tackles including two and a half sacks.
Allen Lazard needed seven receptions on Saturday to break the record. The Cyclone senior picked up eight and in the process became the all-time career receptions leader in Iowa State history. Lazard, now with 178 catches in his career, passed former Cyclone Todd Blythe to earn the accolade.
