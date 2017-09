A man accused of shooting at a police officer is indicted on a federal gun charge.

22-year-old Miquelle Miller is charged with Possession of a Firearm as a Felon. He was previously convicted of a forgery charge in 2013.

Miller also faces five state-level charges after the shots fired incident in May. Waterloo Police say Miller fired while trying to run away near the 900 block of W. Parker St.

Miller was later caught and arrested. Nobody was injured.