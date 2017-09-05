Hurricane Irma moves Dolphins-Bucs game in Miami - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hurricane Irma moves Dolphins-Bucs game in Miami

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
MIAMI, Florida (KWWL) -

Hurricane Irma is having an effect on the first week of the NFL season.  The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were set to travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins on Sunday.

According to NFL league sources, the game will no longer be played in Miami due to the threat of the hurricane.  The league has not yet announced when or where the game will be played.

