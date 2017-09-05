Man shot in chest in Cedar Rapids

A 22-year-old man has non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the chest. He was dropped off at St Luke's after the shooting.

Cedar Rapids Police say they got a report of shots fired around 11:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of 21st Ave SW.

They found shell casings in the parking lot of Westdale Court Apartments and damage to an apartment complex entry door.

Police are investigating.