Man shot in chest in Cedar Rapids - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man shot in chest in Cedar Rapids

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
Connect

A 22-year-old man has non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the chest. He was dropped off at St Luke's after the shooting.

Cedar Rapids Police say they got a report of shots fired around 11:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of 21st Ave SW. 

They found shell casings in the parking lot of Westdale Court Apartments and damage to an apartment complex entry door.

Police are investigating.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.