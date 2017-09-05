Man charged with cutting puppies' throats

A man is facing charges, accused of slitting the throats of several puppies in Ohio.

The Richland County Humane Society in Ontario, Ohio is raising money for the puppies that are recovering from the incident.

According to a GoFundMe page for the puppies, the puppies were taken to the vet for treatment and are now in care of the Humane Society of Richland County.

The page has a goal of $2,000 and any money raised beyond that will be used to help other animals at the Humane Society.