Man charged with cutting puppies' throats

A man is facing charges, accused of slitting the throats of several puppies in Ohio.More >>
A man is facing charges, accused of slitting the throats of several puppies in Ohio.More >>
Crews respond to morning house fire in Dubuque.More >>
Crews respond to morning house fire in Dubuque.More >>
The case has been turned over to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.More >>
The case has been turned over to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.More >>
The Trump administration has announced that it will wind down a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.More >>
The Trump administration has announced that it will wind down a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.More >>