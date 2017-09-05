House fire in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

House fire in Dubuque

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Crews respond to morning house fire in Dubuque.

It happened on the 900 block of Rush Street just after 9:30 a.m.

Fire Chief Rick Steines said the fire may have started in the basement.

Once crews arrived, the two people in the home had ran out already.

One of them was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. 

