Rockwell Collins, United Technologies undecided on headquarter location

On Monday United Technologies announced they acquired one of Iowa's largest employers which is headquartered in Cedar Rapids.

Rockwell Collins was bought for $30 Billion.

UTC and Rockwell Collins together will be called "Collins Aerospace Systems."

According to Rockwell Collins website they employ 30,000 people worldwide and are experts in "flight deck avionics, cabin electronics, cabin interiors, information management, mission communications, and simulation and training."

United Technologies is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

In a statement Tuesday Rockwell Collins wrote:

"United Technologies' announced acquisition of Rockwell Collins is

expected to have minimal impact on the company's overall presence in

Iowa. The majority of jobs in the state are driven by design,

engineering and manufacturing of our products and systems, and there

is virtually no overlap between our work done in Iowa and UTC's

portfolios.



Because Rockwell Collins will no longer be a public company, we do

expect some impact to related jobs, but the overall impact should be

minimal.



No decision has been made regarding the headquarters location for the

new combined business. That decision will be made over the coming

months, and we will certainly work closely with the State during that

process. But regardless of the outcome, the decision will have very

little impact on the company's presence in and support of Iowa."

