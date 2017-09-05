NEW DETAILS: Body found near Mississppi River identified - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

NEW DETAILS: Body found near Mississppi River identified

UPDATE: The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says the man's body has been identified as 63-year-old, Gary E. Koch, of Dubuque.

They were called Monday night to Riverside Road to help a family locate a family member they could not reach.

After finding no one at the house, they searched the area and found Koch dead in a wooded marsh.

They say the death appears to be medically related and no foul play is suspected.

