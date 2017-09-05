NEW DETAILS: Body found near Mississppi River identified

UPDATE: The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says the man's body has been identified as 63-year-old, Gary E. Koch, of Dubuque.

They were called Monday night to Riverside Road to help a family locate a family member they could not reach.

After finding no one at the house, they searched the area and found Koch dead in a wooded marsh.

They say the death appears to be medically related and no foul play is suspected.

***********************************

UPDATE: The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says a man's body was found in a wooded marsh near Riverside Road.

They were called last night to help a family find a loved one.

The Sherrill Fire Department helped with the search because of the terrain.

The sheriff's office does not believe the death is suspicious.

**********************************

SHERRILL, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say a body has been pulled from the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa.

Sherrill Fire Chief Nick Jaeger told the Telegraph Herald that his department recovered the body around 1 a.m. Tuesday but wouldn't say where the recovery occurred.

It's unclear whether the body's been identified