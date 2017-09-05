Iowa police say man tried to run over motorcycle officer

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man has been arrested after trying to run over a Council Bluffs officer.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that the officer had performed a traffic stop in a gas station parking lot late Monday morning.

Officer Mark Archibald says the man he'd pulled over then put his vehicle in reverse and tried to run over Archibald and his bike.

Archibald says he jumped out of the way but his motorcycle pushed for about 30 feet before the man sped away.

Police say the man soon struck another vehicle and was captured as he fled on foot.

Police identified the man as Jesse Baker, who's been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and criminal mischief. Online court records don't list his attorney in the case.

Information from: The Daily Nonpareil, http://www.nonpareilonline.com