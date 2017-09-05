VIDEO:Waterloo police looking for man caught putting skimmer on ATM

The search for an automated thief.

Waterloo police have video of someone trying to steal from an ATM.

The Waterloo police department and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers posted on their Facebook Page, saying they have video of a man putting a skimmer on an ATM machine. They say he did this on August 25th, around 6:45 a.m.

Security later removed the skimmer around 8 a.m.

This was the ATM in front of Target off of San Mernan.

Veridian Credit Union told KWWL they believe the skimmer was not successful and no personal or card information was taken.

The credit union did already reach out to those who used the ATM during the short period of time the skimmer was in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340 ext 7 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).

Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSoft or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).