Still unsolved: Johnny Gosch disappeared 35 years ago today - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Still unsolved: Johnny Gosch disappeared 35 years ago today

Posted: Updated:
IowaColdCases.org IowaColdCases.org
WEST DES MOINES (KWWL) -

35 years ago today, Johnny Gosch disappeared.

The 12-year-old was delivering newspapers in his West Des Moines neighborhood on September 5, 1982 when he vanished.

He's been missing ever since.

According to a police report, a man threw Gosch into a car and took off.

Gosch became one of the first children in the country to be featured on a milk carton.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.