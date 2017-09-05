TRACKING: Hurricane Irma tracking through Caribbean, heading toward Florida

Hurricane and storm surge warnings are issued for south Florida

and the Florida Keys. Hurricane watches extend up to the central

Florida peninsula.



At 10:00 AM CDT, the eye of Hurricane Irma was located

405 miles southeast of Miami, Florida. Irma is moving toward

the west-northwest near 14 mph, and this motion is

expected to continue for the next day or two with a decrease in

forward speed. A turn toward the northwest is expected by late

Saturday. On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should continue toward the

Bahamas, and north of Cuba today and into the day Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 150 mph with higher

gusts. Irma is a strong Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson

Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely

during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a

powerful Category 4 hurricane during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from

the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185

miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 927 mb (27.37 inches).

Hurricane Jose is now a major hurricane and could be impacting some of the islands

Irma first encountered a couple days ago. As of 10 AM Friday, Irma and Jose have winds of 150 mph.

That's the first time in recorded history the Atlantic has had two hurricanes with 150 mph+ winds.

There is also Hurricane Katia, near Mexico. This storm is forecast to be stationary before

moving into Mexico and weaken.