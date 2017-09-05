TRACKING: Hurricane Irma tracking through Caribbean, heading tow - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Hurricane Irma tracking through Caribbean, heading toward Florida


Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
Irma Track Irma Track
All 3 Storms All 3 Storms

Hurricane and storm surge warnings are issued for south Florida
and the Florida Keys.  Hurricane watches extend up to the central
Florida peninsula.

At 10:00 AM CDT, the eye of Hurricane Irma was located
405 miles southeast of Miami, Florida. Irma is moving toward
the west-northwest near 14 mph, and this motion is
expected to continue for the next day or two with a decrease in
forward speed.  A turn toward the northwest is expected by late
Saturday.  On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should continue toward the
Bahamas, and north of Cuba today and into the day Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 150 mph with higher
gusts.  Irma is a strong Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson
Hurricane Wind Scale.  Some fluctuations in intensity are likely
during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a
powerful Category 4 hurricane during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from
the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185
miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 927 mb (27.37 inches).

Hurricane Jose is now a major hurricane and could be impacting some of the islands
Irma first encountered a couple days ago. As of 10 AM Friday, Irma and Jose have winds of 150 mph.
That's the first time in recorded history the Atlantic has had two hurricanes with 150 mph+ winds.

There is also Hurricane Katia, near Mexico. This storm is forecast to be stationary before
moving into Mexico and weaken. 

