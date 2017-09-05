TRACKING: Hurricane Irma now a Category 2 over Florida

Hurricane Irma made a second US landfall on Marco Island, Florida at 3:35 pm EDT (2:25 pm Iowa time) as a Category 3 hurricane. A 130 mph wind gust was recorded by the Marco Island Police Department.

The center of Hurricane Irma made its first United States landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys at 9:10 am EDT. A gust to 106 mph (171 km/h) was just reported at the National Key Deer Refuge in Big Pine Key.

This the first time the continental US has had two Category 4 landfalls in one year.

At 7:00 PM CDT, the center of Hurricane Irma was located about 15 miles east/northeast of Ft. Myers, FL, and 30 miles southeast of Port Charlotte, FL. The hurricane is moving north at around 14 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts. Irma is a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. While weakening is forecast, Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane while it moves near or along the west coast of Florida.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles.

The most recent minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 942 mb (27.82 inches).

Storm surge has been an ongoing problem on the east coast of Florida, and as Irma continues to track north, storm surge of 5 to 15 feet will become a problem on the southwest and west coast of Florida.

Irma is forecast to continue moving north, eventually weakening as it head into Georgia late tonight and Monday. It's going to have major impacts on Alabama, Florida, South Caroline and Georgia.

