TRACKING: Hurricane Irma makes second landfall in Florida

Hurricane Irma made a second US landfall on Marco Island, Florida at 3:35 pm EDT (2:25 pm Iowa time) as a Category 3 hurricane. A 130 mph wind gust was recorded by the Marco Island Police Department.

The center of Hurricane Irma made its first United States landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys at 9:10 am EDT. A gust to 106 mph (171 km/h) was just reported at the National Key Deer Refuge in Big Pine Key.

This the first time the continental US has had two Category 4 landfalls in one year.

At 2:00 PM CDT, the center of Hurricane Irma was located about 35 miles south of Naples, FL, and 70 miles south of Ft. Myers, FL. The hurricane is moving north at around 12 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph with higher gusts. Irma is a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. While weakening is forecast, Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane while it moves near or along the west coast of Florida.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles (350 km). A 120 mph gust was recently reported at the National Key Deer Refuge in Big Pine Key. A sustained wind of 62 mph with a gust of 94 mph was reported at the Federal Aviation Administration station at Miami International Airport.

The minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 936 mb (27.64 inches).

Storm surge has been an ongoing problem on the east coast of Florida, and as Irma continues to track north, storm surge of 5 to 15 feet will become a problem on the southwest and west coast of Florida.

Irma is forecast to continue moving north, eventually weakening as it head into Georgia late tonight and Monday. It's going to have major impacts on Alabama, Florida, South Caroline and Georgia.

