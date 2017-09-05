TRACKING: Hurricane Irma barreling down on Florida

At 1:00 PM AM CDT, the eye of Hurricane Irma was

located by a reconnaissance plane and radar about 65 miles north of

Varadero, Cuba, and 145 miles southeast of Key West, Florida.

Irma is moving west along the north coast of Cuba at about 9 mph.

A northwest motion is expected to begin later today with a turn toward

the north-northwest on Sunday. On the forecast track, the core of Irma will

continue to move near or over the north coast of Cuba later today,

and will reach the Florida Keys Sunday morning. The hurricane is

expected to move along or near the southwest coast of Florida Sunday

afternoon.

Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph with higher

gusts. Irma is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson

Hurricane Wind Scale. Irma is forecast to restrengthen once it

moves away from Cuba, and Irma is expected to remain a powerful

hurricane as it approaches Florida.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195

miles. Caibarien, Cuba recently reported a wind gust to

124 mph.

The minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force plane was 941

mb (27.79 inches).