TRACKING: Hurricane Irma barreling down on Florida - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Hurricane Irma barreling down on Florida

Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
At 1:00 PM AM CDT, the eye of Hurricane Irma was
located by a reconnaissance plane and radar about 65 miles north of
Varadero, Cuba, and 145 miles southeast of Key West, Florida.
 Irma is moving west along the north coast of Cuba at about 9 mph.
 A northwest motion is expected to begin later today with a turn toward
the north-northwest on Sunday.  On the forecast track, the core of Irma will
continue to move near or over the north coast of Cuba later today,
and will reach the Florida Keys Sunday morning.  The hurricane is
expected to move along or near the southwest coast of Florida Sunday
afternoon.

Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph  with higher
gusts.  Irma is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson
Hurricane Wind Scale.  Irma is forecast to restrengthen once it
moves away from Cuba, and Irma is expected to remain a powerful
hurricane as it approaches Florida.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from
the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195
miles.  Caibarien, Cuba recently reported a wind gust to
124 mph.

The minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force plane was 941
mb (27.79 inches).

