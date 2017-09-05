TRACKING: Hurricane Irma Back to a Category 5 Storm

At 10:00 PM CDT, the center of Hurricane Irma was located
300 miles south southeast of Miami. Irma is moving toward
the west near 13 mph. A turn toward the northwest is
expected by late Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Irma
will move near the north coast of Cuba through Saturday, near the
Florida Keys Sunday morning, and then near the southwest coast of
Florida Sunday afternoon.
Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate
that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 160 mph
with higher gusts. Irma is once again a category 5 hurricane
on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in
intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is
expected to remain a powerful hurricane as it approaches Florida.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from
the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185
miles.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 924 mb (27.29 inches).
_________________________________
At 10:00 PM CDT, the eye of Hurricane Jose was located
near latitude 16.9 North, longitude 59.3 West. Jose is moving toward
the west-northwest near 14 mph. A west-northwest to
northwest motion is expected during the next couple of days. On the
forecast track, the core of Jose will pass close to or just east of
the northern Leeward Islands.
Maximum sustained winds are near 155 mph with higher
gusts. Jose is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson
Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuation in intensity, up or down,
could occur overnight and on Saturday. Gradual weakening is
expected after that.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.
The estimated minimum central pressure based on observations from
the Air Force Hurricane Hunters is 938 mb (27.70 inches).
_____________________________
At 10:00 PM CDT, the center of Hurricane Katia was located
near latitude 20.6 North, longitude 97.2 West. Katia is moving
toward the west-southwest near 7 mph and this motion is
expected to continue until dissipation on Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher
gusts. Rapid weakening is forecast during the next 24 hours.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 65 miles.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 988 mb (29.18 inches).