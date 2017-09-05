TRACKING: Hurricane Irma Back to a Category 5 Storm

At 10:00 PM CDT, the center of Hurricane Irma was located

300 miles south southeast of Miami. Irma is moving toward

the west near 13 mph. A turn toward the northwest is

expected by late Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Irma

will move near the north coast of Cuba through Saturday, near the

Florida Keys Sunday morning, and then near the southwest coast of

Florida Sunday afternoon.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate

that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 160 mph

with higher gusts. Irma is once again a category 5 hurricane

on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in

intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is

expected to remain a powerful hurricane as it approaches Florida.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from

the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185

miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 924 mb (27.29 inches).

_________________________________

At 10:00 PM CDT, the eye of Hurricane Jose was located

near latitude 16.9 North, longitude 59.3 West. Jose is moving toward

the west-northwest near 14 mph. A west-northwest to

northwest motion is expected during the next couple of days. On the

forecast track, the core of Jose will pass close to or just east of

the northern Leeward Islands.

Maximum sustained winds are near 155 mph with higher

gusts. Jose is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson

Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuation in intensity, up or down,

could occur overnight and on Saturday. Gradual weakening is

expected after that.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure based on observations from

the Air Force Hurricane Hunters is 938 mb (27.70 inches).

_____________________________

At 10:00 PM CDT, the center of Hurricane Katia was located

near latitude 20.6 North, longitude 97.2 West. Katia is moving

toward the west-southwest near 7 mph and this motion is

expected to continue until dissipation on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher

gusts. Rapid weakening is forecast during the next 24 hours.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 65 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 988 mb (29.18 inches).