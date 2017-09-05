Police say 2 groups traded shots in Sioux City neighborhood - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police say 2 groups traded shots in Sioux City neighborhood

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) -

Authorities say two groups of people have traded gunshots in a Sioux City neighborhood.
   Investigators are trying to determine whether two people with bullet wounds who were taken to a Sioux City hospital were involved in the gunbattle Monday evening. At least one house was struck by bullets, but police say no one inside was injured.
   Police were uncertain how many people were involved and how many of them fired guns. No arrests have been reported.
 

