Dubuque man donates 1906 Cadillac to local veterans - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque man donates 1906 Cadillac to local veterans

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A Dubuque man made quite the unique donation to local veterans last week: he donated a 1906 Cadillac.

It's a car that Jon Luckstead bought back in 1995 for $19,000 at auction.

But now that he's getting older, he says he doesn't have much use for the car, and thought veterans in the Dubuque area would get a big kick out of it.

“I’m too old to do anything with it, so I decided to give it to them,” Luckstead said. “I figure it will give them something to be interested in.”

For Jim Wagner, who runs the Veteran's Freedom Center in Dubuque, it's one of the cooler donations they've ever received.

“When somebody is there to help us, I think that says a lot about our community,” Wagner said. “It doesn’t happen in a lot of places, but it happens to us.”

But the donation almost didn't happen. Wagner says when he first got the call, he only heard it was an '06 Cadillac--something he wasn't sure the center could use.  It wasn't until he saw a picture of the car that he realized he had the century wrong.

Besides new paint and upholstery work done, the car still has most of it's original parts, including the crank needed to start it.

Wagner says they'll continue to fix it up and hope to run it in parades someday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.