Jewel named player of the week

Josey Jewell and the Iowa defense held Wyoming out of the endzone in Saturday's opening day win. For his part, the Hawkeye senior earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors. Jewell led the Hawks with 14 tackles including two and a half sacks.More >>
Allen Lazard needed seven receptions on Saturday to break the record. The Cyclone senior picked up eight and in the process became the all-time career receptions leader in Iowa State history. Lazard, now with 178 catches in his career, passed former Cyclone Todd Blythe to earn the accolade.More >>
Jacob Park threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns and Iowa State, aided by a pair of interception returns for TDs, beat Northern Iowa 42-24 in the season opener for both teams Saturday. David Montgomery ran for 82 yards and two scores for the Cyclones, who scored 21 straight points to hold off the Panthers just a year after losing to their FCS rivals in the opener.More >>
Leading the charge for the Cowboys is junior Josh Allen, likely a future first rounder in the NFL draft. The preseason Mountain West player of the year passed for a league best 28 touchdowns in 2016, and the Iowa defenders say containment is key.More >>
The University of Northern Iowa women's soccer team moved to 4-0 on the seasonMore >>
