Jewel named player of the week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Jewel named player of the week

Posted: Updated:

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeyes

    Hawkeyes

    The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Josey Jewell and the Iowa defense held Wyoming out of the endzone in Saturday's opening day win. For his part, the Hawkeye senior earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Jewell led the Hawks with 14 tackles including two and a half sacks. Iowa held the Cowboys to just 233 yards of total offense in the 24-3 win.

Jewell received the Big Ten honor for the first time in his career.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Jewel named player of the week

    Jewel named player of the week

    Monday, September 4 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-09-05 03:19:36 GMT

    Josey Jewell and the Iowa defense held Wyoming out of the endzone in Saturday's opening day win. For his part, the Hawkeye senior earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors. Jewell led the Hawks with 14 tackles including two and a half sacks.

    More >>

    Josey Jewell and the Iowa defense held Wyoming out of the endzone in Saturday's opening day win. For his part, the Hawkeye senior earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors. Jewell led the Hawks with 14 tackles including two and a half sacks.

    More >>

  • Lazard breaks ISU receptions record

    Lazard breaks ISU receptions record

    Monday, September 4 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-09-05 03:13:34 GMT

    Allen Lazard needed seven receptions on Saturday to break the record. The Cyclone senior picked up eight and in the process became the all-time career receptions leader in Iowa State history. Lazard, now with 178 catches in his career, passed former Cyclone Todd Blythe to earn the accolade. 

    More >>

    Allen Lazard needed seven receptions on Saturday to break the record. The Cyclone senior picked up eight and in the process became the all-time career receptions leader in Iowa State history. Lazard, now with 178 catches in his career, passed former Cyclone Todd Blythe to earn the accolade. 

    More >>

  • Iowa State holds off Northern Iowa 42-24

    Iowa State holds off Northern Iowa 42-24

    Saturday, September 2 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-09-03 03:50:20 GMT

    Jacob Park threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns and Iowa State, aided by a pair of interception returns for TDs, beat Northern Iowa 42-24 in the season opener for both teams Saturday. David Montgomery ran for 82 yards and two scores for the Cyclones, who scored 21 straight points to hold off the Panthers just a year after losing to their FCS rivals in the opener.

    More >>

    Jacob Park threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns and Iowa State, aided by a pair of interception returns for TDs, beat Northern Iowa 42-24 in the season opener for both teams Saturday. David Montgomery ran for 82 yards and two scores for the Cyclones, who scored 21 straight points to hold off the Panthers just a year after losing to their FCS rivals in the opener.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.