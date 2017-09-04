Jewel named player of the week

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Josey Jewell and the Iowa defense held Wyoming out of the endzone in Saturday's opening day win. For his part, the Hawkeye senior earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Jewell led the Hawks with 14 tackles including two and a half sacks. Iowa held the Cowboys to just 233 yards of total offense in the 24-3 win.

Jewell received the Big Ten honor for the first time in his career.