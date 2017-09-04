Lazard breaks ISU receptions record

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Allen Lazard needed seven receptions on Saturday to break the record. The Cyclone senior picked up eight and in the process became the all-time career receptions leader in Iowa State history.

Lazard, now with 178 catches in his career, passed former Cyclone Todd Blythe to earn the accolade. He finished Saturday's 42-24 win over Northern Iowa with 108 receiving yards.

Lazard stands 570 yards short of ISU's receiving record and 16 touchdowns shy of another all-time mark.