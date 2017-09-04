Jerry Springer for Governor?

Tabloid TV star Jerry Springer is possibly eyeing a run for Ohio governor as a Democrat in 2018.

A former mayor of Cincinnati, Springer attended a Labor Day parade in Cleveland on Monday amid the rumors that he will run. But Springer is saying he still has not made a decision.

73-year-old Springer has said he supports union rights, as well as a $15 minimum wage for workers in the state. The Democratic primary in Ohio already has four declared candidates. They seek to succeed term-limited Republican Governor John Kasich.

Springer got caught up in a prostitution scandal in 1974, while he was serving on Cincinnati's city council. He resigned from the council as a result of the scandal, but he was re-elected the next year. He went on to serve as Cincinnati's mayor in 1977. He made a failed bid for Ohio governor in 1982.

Springer has hosted "The Jerry Springer Show" since 1991.