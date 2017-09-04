Jerry Springer for Governor? - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Jerry Springer for Governor?

Posted: Updated:
Written by Abby Turpin, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
AP Photo AP Photo

Tabloid TV star Jerry Springer is possibly eyeing a run for Ohio governor as a Democrat in 2018. 

A former mayor of Cincinnati, Springer attended a Labor Day parade in Cleveland on Monday amid the rumors that he will run. But Springer is saying he still has not made a decision. 

73-year-old Springer has said he supports union rights, as well as a $15 minimum wage for workers in the state.  The Democratic primary in Ohio already has four declared candidates.  They seek to succeed term-limited Republican Governor John Kasich.

Springer got caught up in a prostitution scandal in 1974, while he was serving on Cincinnati's city council.  He resigned from the council as a result of the scandal, but he was re-elected the next year.  He went on to serve as Cincinnati's mayor in 1977.  He made a failed bid for Ohio governor in 1982. 

Springer has hosted "The Jerry Springer Show" since 1991.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.