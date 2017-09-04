Hawkeye fans waving to pediatric patients gains national attention

A new Hawkeye game day tradition is born and its making waves across the country.

After the first quarter of every home Iowa game, fans are encouraged to wave to the pediatric patients at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, which overlooks Kinnick Stadium.

The hospital opened earlier this year and Saturday's game against Wyoming was the first time Hawkeye fans could put the new tradition into action.

Many people took to social media to capture the moment as 70,000 fans turned their attention away from the game and up to the sky where the patients and their families watched on.

Videos of the waving have been trending on YouTube and its been featured on USA Today and NBC Nightly News among many other news outlets. ESPN's Scott Van Pelt was so moved by the act that he featured it his "One Big Thing" during Sunday's SportsCenter segment.

"Looking up and waving at children who are battling illnesses, genuinely moved me.It's so simple but so undeniably warm and kind and once again it's just human, Van Pelt said during the segment.

The Hawkeyes next home game is September 16 against North Texas.