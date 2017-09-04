COLD CASE: Sisters remember Waterloo man who died 15 years after shooting

It's been one year since a Waterloo man's death, but more than 16 years since the fatal shots were fired.

Shawn North was shot in his Waterloo driveway back in 2001. North told police two men knocked on his door demanding his truck and when he refused, they shot him. The shooting left him paralyzed from his armpits down for 15 years.

Ultimately, a complication from his injuries led to his death last year.

Shawn's sister Toinya Martinez says, "To me, it seems like it's been longer than a year because of the grief, because of the loss."

It was 15 years of pain for Shawn after the shooting. His older sister Sherry took care of him every single day.

She says, "Things have not been the same for me since he died. I have had a lot more freedom but I don't know what to do with it."

Adding to the pain, there's never been closure for this family, no one has ever been arrested for Shawn's shooting.

"I will never forget and I don't think I can ever forgive because it was senseless," says Toinya.

With 16 years of pain, they are now shifting their focus on remembering happier times with their brother.

Sherry says, "You can't live life full of anger. Karma is not a good thing and they will get theirs."

They hold on close to a piece from his wheelchair, his ashes and his heart... his beloved dog Precious.

"This was his baby," says Sherry who has since taken care of Precious.

A family devastated by Shawn's loss and still hoping one day, he will get justice.

"We haven't forgotten and we never will," says Sherry.

The Cedar Valley Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department.