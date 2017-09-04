Labor Day Parade in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Labor Day Parade in Dubuque

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Some people with the day off checked out Dubuque's Labor Day Parade.

It kicked off at Jackson Park, and then made its way to Washington Park.

People lined the streets as they watched school bands, area businesses, and labor unions take part in the festivities. 

