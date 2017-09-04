New details: officer involved shooting

More details are emerging into a deadly officer involved shooting.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said two deputies were trying to arrest Roger Helgerson Jr.,45, of Millville Township on multiple warrants, Friday morning.

However, Helgerson drove off and led them on a short chase. Eventually they found him at home on Millville Hollow Road, and that's when things escalated.

Authorities said Helgerson was armed. According to neighbors, officers themselves had tactical rifles.

The sheriff's office said a deputy shot, wounding Helgerson.

Investigators said deputies tried to give first aid, but he died on scene.

The involved deputy, however was not hurt. His name has yet to be released.

The deputy is on paid leave while the Wisconsin DCI and sheriff's office continue to investigate.

An autopsy was done over the weekend. Once the results are processed, the information will be released.