Police: Driver trying to go around block party hits 8 people

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a driver trying to go around people holding in a block party in south Philadelphia struck eight people, sending all of them to hospitals, but none of the injuries are said to be life-threatening.

A police spokeswoman says the woman driving the vehicle told officers that her brakes failed before the crash shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on South Ringgold Street.

Police said medics were planning to transport eight people to the hospital, but there were “no life-threatening injuries at this time.”

The driver and vehicle were still at the location and no arrests have been made.