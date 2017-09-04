Police: Driver trying to go around block party hits 8 people - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police: Driver trying to go around block party hits 8 people

Posted: Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a driver trying to go around people holding in a block party in south Philadelphia struck eight people, sending all of them to hospitals, but none of the injuries are said to be life-threatening.

A police spokeswoman says the woman driving the vehicle told officers that her brakes failed before the crash shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on South Ringgold Street.

Police said medics were planning to transport eight people to the hospital, but there were “no life-threatening injuries at this time.”

The driver and vehicle were still at the location and no arrests have been made.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.