Officers find fatally wounded man in Fort Doge street

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man has died after being shot in Fort Dodge.

Police say officers responding to several calls found the man lying in a roadway around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead later at Trinity Regional Medical Center. Police have identified him as 32-year-old Shane Wessels, who lived in Fort Dodge.

State detectives have joined Fort Dodge officers in investigating reports that there had been some sort of altercation in the street before the shooting. No arrests have been reported.

