Clinton man accused of stealing more than $300,000 from elderly person

A Clinton man is being charged with Theft in the 1st Degree after police say he stole more than $366,000 from an elderly person in Iowa City.

51-year-old Scott Geary is being held on a $10,000 bond at the Johnson County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint Geary and another person offered to trim trees for the victim beginning in March of 2016 through August 2017.

After completing the work the complaint says Geary and a co-defendant offered to do home repairs and told the victim there were structural deficiencies and other repairs that needed to be done.

In addition the two began finishing the unfinished basement in the victim's house.

Throughout the process the complaint says they never got building permits which were required and the work they did does not meet code according to a building inspector.

The complaint goes on to say Geary and his co-defendant gave receipts to the victim for their services including multiple projects they never actually finished.

According to police the home is assessed at $250,000 and to date the victim has paid Geary and his co-defendant more than $366,000.

The criminal complaint says the checks were made out to the co-defendant who cashed them at the victim's bank.

It goes on to say Geary and his co-defendant convinced the victim that a lawsuit could be filed against the home builder to get the money back they were paying for the "repairs" being done.