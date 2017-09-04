Man accused of stealing more than $300,000 from elderly person - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man accused of stealing more than $300,000 from elderly person

According to Johnson County criminal complaints, 51-year-old Scott Geary is accused of stealing more than $300,000 from an elderly person.

They say it began in March of 2016 until August of this year. 

Geary allegedly promised to do structural work on the victim's home. No building permits were obtained, even though they were required for any sort of work on the home. 

Geary now faces theft charges.

