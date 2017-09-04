Western Dubuque beat Beckman 34-21 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Copy-Western Dubuque beat Beckman 34-21

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
IN THE FIRST QUARTER WESTERN DUBUQUE STRIKES FIRST FROM THEIR OWN 41, AS CARVER CONWAY GETS THE HANDOFF, STARTS ONE WAY, CUTS BACK THE OTHER, AND HE'S GONE! NO ONE IS GOING TO TOUCH HIM AS HE RACES 59 YARDS TO PUT THE BOBCATS UP 8-0. 

BECKMAN ANSWERS AS THE BLAZERS HAVE A FIRST AND GOAL FROM THE 6 AND NATHAN FUNKE GOES UP THE MIDDLE AND JUST REACHES OVER TO GET THE CALL FOR THE TOUCHDOWN TO MAKE IT 8-6 BOBCATS . 

IN THE SECOND QUARTER, WESTERN DUBUQUE STRIKES AGAIN --- QUARTERBACK QUINN BAUMHOVER CONNECTS WITH ALEX LENTON TO THE ONE YARD LINE.

THAT SETS UP THE QUARTERBACK SNEAK BY BAUMHOVER TO PUT THE BOBCATS UP 15-6. 

STILL IN THE SECOND QUARTER, WESTERN DUBUQUE ON THE MOVE AGAIN AS BAUMHOVER CONNECTS WITH KYLE CLEARY, HE SIDESTEPS ONE DEFENDER AND THEN DRAGS ANOTHER ONE INTO THE ENDZONE TO MAKE IT 21-6 BOBCATS.

 

DYERSVILLE BECKMAN FIGHTS BACK THOUGH AS ON A 3RD AND 10 FROM THE WESTERN DUBUQUE 15, QUARTERBACK JOEL VASKE THROWS THE SCREEN PASS TO OWEN GROVER OVER THE MIDDLE, AND HE CUTS IT TO THE OUTSIDE AND WILL FIND THE ENDZONE FOR THE BLAZERS TO MAKE IT 21-14 AT THE HALF.

 

WESTERN DUBUQUE GETS THE WIN 34-21.

 

