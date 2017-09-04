Copy-Western Dubuque beat Beckman 34-21

Jacob Park threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns and Iowa State, aided by a pair of interception returns for TDs, beat Northern Iowa 42-24 in the season opener for both teams Saturday. David Montgomery ran for 82 yards and two scores for the Cyclones, who scored 21 straight points to hold off the Panthers just a year after losing to their FCS rivals in the opener.More >>
Jacob Park threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns and Iowa State, aided by a pair of interception returns for TDs, beat Northern Iowa 42-24 in the season opener for both teams Saturday. David Montgomery ran for 82 yards and two scores for the Cyclones, who scored 21 straight points to hold off the Panthers just a year after losing to their FCS rivals in the opener.More >>
Leading the charge for the Cowboys is junior Josh Allen, likely a future first rounder in the NFL draft. The preseason Mountain West player of the year passed for a league best 28 touchdowns in 2016, and the Iowa defenders say containment is key.More >>
Leading the charge for the Cowboys is junior Josh Allen, likely a future first rounder in the NFL draft.More >>
The University of Northern Iowa women's soccer team moved to 4-0 on the seasonMore >>
The University of Northern Iowa women's soccer team moved to 4-0 on the seasonMore >>
Tripoli makes a strong surge in the second half to rally to a 42-28 victory over Janesville in an eight man football game in Janesville.More >>
Tripoli makes a strong surge in the second half to rally to a 42-28 victory over Janesville in an eight man football game in Janesville.More >>
North Linn paying a visit to JesupMore >>
North Linn paying a visit to JesupMore >>