Two-year anniversary for Independence K-9 Officer

Celebrating a two-year anniversary!

The Independence Police Department posted on their Facebook page that two years ago, Officer Cass and Officer Boos traveled to pick up K-9 Officer Tyton.

They say Tyton has been a part of many narcotics arrests, warrant services, and he has assisted several agencies when a K-9 was needed.

Below is what the Police Department posted on Facebook yesterday:

Two years ago today, Officer Cass and Officer Boos traveled to Chicago O'Hare International Airport where they picked up K-9 Officer Tyton. K-9 Officer Tyton was flown to Chicago from Poland, a 16-17 hour plane ride. To this date, Officer Cass and K-9 Officer Tyton hold four, nationally recognized organizations, certifications for Patrol Dog and Narcotics dog. During their time on patrol, they have been a part of many narcotics arrest, warrant services, and have assisted several different agencies when a K-9 was needed. The two are heavily involved in the local communities, and enjoy being out interacting with the public. In their time off they enjoy being outdoors, playing ball, going on walks, and being at home with the family. Officer Cass thanks those near and far who have, and continue to donate to the K-9 Fund, to make our K-9 Unit possible.

To see the Cit of Independence Police Department Facebook Page, click here.