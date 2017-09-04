911 CALL: "I think I did it;" man wakes up from dream, finds wife stabbed

A man woke up from a dream after taking too much cough syrup, and found his wife stabbed to death.



The incident happened in North Carolina. Police say he told the 911 dispatcher that he woke up from a dream and had blood all over him.



Here's part of the 911 call:



Caller: "I had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she's dead on the floor."

Dispatcher: "How? how?"

Caller: "I have blood all over me and there's a bloody knife on the bed, and I think I did it."



The man is now charged with murder. The couple had gotten married last year.