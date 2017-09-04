Troy Mills couple celebrates 77 years of marriage - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Troy Mills couple celebrates 77 years of marriage

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
INDEPENDENCE (KWWL) -

77 years together...

A couple from Troy Mills, which is near Independence, celebrates a big anniversary.

Elmer and Hazel Barthelmes  are 98 and 96. 

They just celebrated their 77th anniversary. 

"We got married at 9 in the morning on a Monday morning," Hazel says. 

They were married in August 1940. 

"When we were first married, we lived in Blairestown and we rented a downstairs apartment for 10 dollars a week," Hazel says. 

The couple says laughter and food helped them live a long, happy life together. 

They say they farmed and gardened throughout  most of their marriage. They ate a lot of the food they gardened. 

