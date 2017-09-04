Troy Mills couple celebrates 77 years of marriage

77 years together...

A couple from Troy Mills, which is near Independence, celebrates a big anniversary.

Elmer and Hazel Barthelmes are 98 and 96.

They just celebrated their 77th anniversary.

"We got married at 9 in the morning on a Monday morning," Hazel says.

They were married in August 1940.

"When we were first married, we lived in Blairestown and we rented a downstairs apartment for 10 dollars a week," Hazel says.

The couple says laughter and food helped them live a long, happy life together.

They say they farmed and gardened throughout most of their marriage. They ate a lot of the food they gardened.