"It was a busy night," Three overnight fires in Waterloo

Waterloo firefighters tell KWWL there were three fires overnight.

Waterloo firefighters say the first fire happened last night around 8.

FIRST: Fire crews were called to the 100 block of Franklin for a house fire.

It appears the fire started in the attic. No one was injured in the fire.

SECOND: The second fire was at a home at 1135 Flammang Drive.

Waterloo firefighters tell KWWL this was a cooking fire.

They say it was a grease fire that caused some smoke damage. The fire was contained to the kitchen. No one was hurt.

THIRD: The third fire happened at 2043 Independence Avenue around 3:50 in the morning.

Waterloo firefighters say this fire happened at a home and started in the attic.

They say no one was injured in this fire, however, it did cause a significant amount of smoke damage.

They believe the cause of this fire was electrical.

Three adults were living in this home, but they did all make it out safely.

It's estimated this third fire caused around 20 thousand dollars worth of damage.

Waterloo Fire Battalion Chief Mike Moore says this many fires in one night is not common. He says it was, "A busy night."