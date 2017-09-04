"Hometown Hearts," Iowa woman makes care packages for Traer soldiers

Hometown hearts.

An eastern Iowa woman is giving back to some Iowa soldiers.

Traer woman Dahn Kennedy was in the national guard and now her son is.

She wanted to find a way to give back to the military.

So she started a project called Hometown Hearts, where she makes care packages.

The care packages are for men and women in the military that are from Traer.

They have a lot of treats in them. The items in the care packages are donated from people in the community.

Kennedy says this is a way to say "thanks."

She has a list of 30 people from Traer that she sends the care packages to. Some of those people on the list have been deployed overseas.

Each month, she hands out five care packages and tries to make sure each Traer soldier gets more than one package each year.

Right now, they are working on a special group of holiday care packages to hand out.

You do not have to be from Traer or live in Traer to donate to the care packages.

If you would like to donate or help out, click here for the Hometown Hearts Facebook Page.