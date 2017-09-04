"Hometown Hearts," Iowa woman makes care packages for Traer sold - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

"Hometown Hearts," Iowa woman makes care packages for Traer soldiers

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
TRAER (KWWL) -

Hometown hearts.

An eastern Iowa woman is giving back to some Iowa soldiers. 

Traer woman Dahn Kennedy was in the national guard and now her son is.

She wanted to find a way to give back to the military.

So she started a project called Hometown Hearts, where she makes care packages.     

The care packages are for men and women in the military that are from Traer. 

They have a lot of treats in them. The items in the care packages are donated from people in the community. 

Kennedy says this is a  way to say "thanks."

She has a list of 30 people from Traer that she sends the care packages to. Some of those people on the list have been deployed overseas. 

Each month, she hands out five care packages and tries  to make sure each Traer soldier gets more than one package each year. 

Right now, they are working on a special group of holiday care packages to hand out.

You do not have to be from Traer or live in Traer to donate to the care packages.

If you would like to donate or help out, click here for the Hometown Hearts Facebook Page. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.