Prince William and Kate expecting 3rd child - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Prince William and Kate expecting 3rd child

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

LONDON (AP) — Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child.

The announcement released in a statement Monday says the queen is delighted by the news.

Officials say Prince William’s wife, the former Kate Middleton, is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and will not carry out her engagements Monday.

William and Kate already have two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.