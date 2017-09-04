Linn County man injured after falling out of golf cart

A man has life-threatening injuries after falling out of his golf cart.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says this happened at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Covington Road and Vinton Street in Palo.

When officers arrived, they found the golf cart in a ditch. Authorities say 51-year-old James Yount, of Palo, was driving when he attempted to make a left turn. That's when authorities say they believe he fell out of the golf cart and onto the roadway.

Yount was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says he was the only person inside the golf cart.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol are investigating.