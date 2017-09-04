51-year-old man dies in Butler County crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
BUTLER COUNTY (KWWL) -

A man from New Hartford dies after crashing his truck in Butler County.

It happened at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night off of Sinclair Avenue, about 6 miles north of Highway 57.

The Iowa State Patrol says 51-year-old Billy Joe Miller lost control of his truck and ended up in a ditch.

Miller was ejected from the truck and died at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

