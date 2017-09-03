Firefighters called to house fire

Waterloo firefighters were called to the 100 block of Franklin for a house fire Sunday night.

It appears the fire is out, and crews are working to learn how it started.

Parts of Franklin are blocked while firefighters removed some of the charred remains from inside the house.

We are working to learn whether anyone was home at the time.

It appears firefighters were working in the home's attic, but we're not sure where the fire started.

Please Stay with KWWL as this story develops.