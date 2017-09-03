Former Pope relic coming to Iowa

A relic of Pope John Paul II will be in Iowa this week.

The blood of the former pope will be in Cedar Rapids Sep. 6.

After that, it's set to be in Des Moines Sep. 7, and it'll be there through Sep. 9.

If you'd like to see it in Cedar Rapids, it'll be at the Divine Mercy Chapel at St.t Patrick Catholic Church.

Their address is 120 5th Street N.W.

Veneration is 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., and mass is at 8 p.m.