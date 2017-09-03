Former Pope relic coming to Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former Pope relic coming to Iowa

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

A relic of Pope John Paul II will be in Iowa this week.

The blood of the former pope will be in Cedar Rapids Sep. 6.

After that, it's set to be in Des Moines Sep. 7, and it'll be there through Sep. 9.

If you'd like to see it in Cedar Rapids, it'll be at the Divine Mercy Chapel at St.t Patrick Catholic Church.

Their address is 120 5th Street N.W.

Veneration is 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., and mass is at 8 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.