Honoring Ames firefighter - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Honoring Ames firefighter

Posted: Updated:
AMES (KWWL) -

People are honoring an Ames firefighter who died while working.

A memorial bike ride was held to honor Steve Buser.

As we earlier reported, he died while working at a the fire station back in March.

Buser loved riding his bike, so friends and family decided to honor his life with the bike ride.

Money raised at the event will benefit a bike trail in Ames.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.