TRACKING: Breezy Labor Day and fall-like temperatures to follow

I hope you've been enjoying the weather this holiday weekend. It is going to continue into Labor Day. Tonight, the sky will be mostly clear with lows dropping into the 50s and a SW wind 5-15 mph. The wind should prevent any fog from developing.

Labor Day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs reaching the lower 70s north, to lower 80s south. The big spread in temperatures is due to a cold front that will track into the area during the day, and bring a breezy NW wind 10-20 mph. No rain expected with the cold front passage.

Overnight lows tomorrow night drop into the 40s, with daytime highs in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, with a gradual warm up through the weekend. We will also stay dry.

Schnack's Weather Blog



