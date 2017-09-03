TRACKING: A Cold Start to Wednesday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: A Cold Start to Wednesday

Posted: Updated:
Written by Mark Schnackenberg, KWWL Storm Track 7 Chief Meteorologist
The clouds clear and the wind diminishes as the sun sets this evening. The sky is clear overnight with a light breeze from the northwest. Wednesday morning will be colder than it was this morning with temperatures in the low 40s. The usual colder spots might drop into the upper 30s for a short time.

Wednesday starts out sunny and by the afternoon clouds develop making the sky look like it was Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be chilly compared to the normal high of 79 for this time of year.

Our weather stays dry through early next week with temperatures warming into the upper 70s by Friday. It stays this warm through at least the middle of next week.

 
