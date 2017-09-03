More than 500,000 acres scorched in Montana

As many Americans are keeping their eyes on Houston following the Hurricane Harvey aftermath, Montana continues to deal with wildfires gaining ground across the state.

It's been a particularly dry year for Big Sky Country, and high winds aren't helping the firefighting cause.

Air quality across Montana and nearby states is incredibly poor with smoke filling the air.

Back in July, Montana Governor Steve Bullock issued a State of Emergency, and federal leaders denied federal assistance shortly after.

However, three days later federal leaders reversed their decision and sent resources to help fight the fires.

The visibility is so poor in many areas, that pilots can't even fly over certain spots to review how much ground fires are gaining.

Fires have scorched more than 500,000 acres already, and smoke is even starting to affect nearby states.